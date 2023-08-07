Curve Finance gained back $61 million of its stolen funds

According to Cointelegraph, the attacker behind the $61 million July 30, 2023, Curve Finance attack returned 4,820.55 Alchemix ETH (alETH), which is worth about $8,889,118, to the Alchemix Finance team and 1 Ether (ETH $1,838), with an estimated value of about $1,844, to the Curve Finance team. The Alchemix Finance protocol alETH-ETH pool on Curve is expected to be one of the pools which were originally exploited.

Sources revealed that the Curve Finance protocol was attacked through a reentrancy bug on July 30, 2023, and more than $61 million worth of crypto was lost in the attack. The exploit is believed to have affected the Alchemix Finance alETH-ETH, JPEG’d pETH-ETH and Metronome sETH-ETH pools.

It is expected that the JPEG’d pool was front-run by a miner extractable value (MEV) bot, and this might have caused the proceeds from the attack to go to the bot instead of the attacker. Supposedly, the emergency mutisignature wallet suspended all rewards for affected pools on August 2, 2023, Cointelegraph added.

Also Read Alex Gluchowski accused of copyright infringement

It is believed the total returned funds was about $8.9 million worth of cryptocurrency. The refunds represent about 15% of the total amount lost. Supposedly, some of the funds might be transferred to other addresses and returned in separate transactions, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn