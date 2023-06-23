scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Cryptopay loses its Electronic Money Institution license

Reportedly, the funds present in the user’s account are safe

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Cryptopay is a European Union debit card provider
Going by sources, Cryptopay is a European Union debit card provider

With insights from an mail wrote on June 22, 2023, Cryptopay, a European Union debit card provider, lost its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license, stated Cointelegraph. The company announced to its EU cardholders that they should spend or transfer funds from their cards, as soon as possible. It is expected that the funds present in the user’s account are safe.

An email stated that only funds transferred to a user’s debit card would be affected. Otherwise, “this issue in no way influences your Cryptopay account which shall continue business as usual,” Cointelegraph added.

Also Read

“This October it’s ten years on the market for us, we’ve seen worse. We’ve already been through similar situations in the past (back in 2018 when MasterCard and VISA pulled a plug on almost every existing crypto card programme and back in 2020 when Wirecard scandal hit the market), we’re confident that we’ll overcome this and keep on,” Cryptopay told Cointelegraph. 

Also Read

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 15:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS