Cryptocurrency employment sector reaches about 190,000 workers globally

According to an official release, employment in the cryptocurrency sector has surged by nearly 160% over the last three years, reaching a staggering 190,000 workers worldwide. The reasons behind this could be the increasing demand for blockchain-related services has led to a wide range of opportunities in leading companies and startups worldwide. Another factor is that the cryptocurrency employment sector is expected to see unprecedented growth, from software engineers to marketers, over the last few years.

It is expected that “The expected growth in the cryptocurrency job market can be attributed to several factors. Apart from that the industry requires many skill sets, from software engineers and blockchain developers to cybersecurity experts and marketing professionals, “Alice Leetham, a cryptocurrency expert, BanklessTimes.com, commented on the data.

With insights from an official release, global crypto employment is expected to be distributed between North America and Europe. However, other regions such as Asia are also on the list followed by South America and Africa.

Furthermore, experts believe in spite of the expected growth the cryptocurrency job market still faces challenges due to the Jurisdictions, which might create obstacles for businesses and professionals operating in the sector.

