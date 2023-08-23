scorecardresearch
Crypto taxation-based Descrypt unveils its AI-oriented Notice Mitra platform 

Reportedly, the platform provides reconciliation assistance for users

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Descrypt’s official website, it provides crypto tax solutions
Descrypt, a crypto taxation platform, has announced the launch of its offering, Notice Mitra. From what it’s understood, the platform is designed to help taxpayers by identifying origins of ITD notices using an AI toolkit. Additionally, it seemingly offers taxpayers the services to engage with CAs through 1:1 sessions.

According to an official release, Notice Mitra’s expert team, along with partnered CAs, conduct an analysis of the received notice to ensure an understanding of issues and facilitate responses, along with an analysis of the submitted Income Tax Return (ITRs). Reportedly, the platform provides reconciliation assistance and an overview of the process required to address the notice, to enable taxpayers to navigate the complexities of ITD’s requirements.

“We recognise the challenges that taxpayers face when dealing with ITD notices. Notice Mitra is our response to bridge this gap and offer a solution that combines human expertise with technology. By collaborating with CAs and harnessing the power of AI, we believe that the platform will become a tool for taxpayers seeking clarity and resolution,” Raghuram Trikutam, CEO, Descrypt, said.

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 13:55 IST

