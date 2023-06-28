scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Crypto laws needed to secure UK’s position as global leader

UK Treasury announced its ambition to become a global crypto hub in April last year

Written by Bloomberg
Updates to English and Welsh legal system could make it a default choice for crypto sector
Updates to English and Welsh legal system could make it a default choice for crypto sector

The UK must develop laws that govern cryptoassets to ensure the country becomes a global hub for cryptocurrencies and non fungible tokens, the Law Commission recommended.

The long-awaited recommendations “aim to provide a comprehensive legal foundation for digital assets, which will allow these new technologies to flourish, enabling a diverse range of market participants to interact with and benefit from them,” the independent panel said in a statement Wednesday. The report will now go to the UK government, which will decide whether to adopt the recommendations.

The UK Treasury announced its ambition to become a global crypto hub in April last year, launching a spate of legislative proposals to regulate crypto asset businesses and attract investment to the country. Updates to the English and Welsh legal system could make it the default choice for the crypto sector if sufficiently prioritized, figures like Judge Geoffrey Vos have suggested, adding to the UK’s appeal.

Also Read
Also Read

The report also urged the government to clarify if and when digital assets can be considered as money under existing rules for use as collateral. The market participants must be given the legal tools to provide “new ways to take security over crypto-tokens and tokenized securities,” the commission said.

immigration image

The panel also called for legislation to confirm the existence of a distinct third category of personal property to better accommodate digital assets.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government should form an expert new panel of industry experts to advise on a technical and legal framework for the digital assets, it said.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-06-2023 at 13:27 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS