Crypto investments sees inflow amounting to about $137 million

Bitcoin is expected to see a rise in the market, as digital asset inflows saw a positive movement for the fourth consecutive week, with about $137 million incoming, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from CoinShares, a digital asset manager, about $742 million was collected in the fourth week, and the nine weeks’ outflows before the streak began and marking is expected to be the highest inflow since the fourth quarter of 2021, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that this increase in the market might be attributed to several factors. Among them, one factor could be the recent partial victory for the cryptocurrency community related to the legal decision in the Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) against the Ripple lawsuit, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, Bitcoins’overall market value has shifted slightly week-over-week, reflecting subdued price action for the largest cryptocurrency. It is expected that on July 17, 2023, Bitcoin’s market dominance rate was down by about 50.18%, TradingView, told Cointelegraph.

