scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Crypto investments sees inflow amounting to about $137 million

Reportedly, about $742 million was collected in the fourth week

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, CoinShares is a digital asset manager
Going by sources, CoinShares is a digital asset manager

Bitcoin is expected to see a rise in the market, as digital asset inflows saw a positive movement for the fourth consecutive week, with about $137 million incoming, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from CoinShares, a digital asset manager, about $742 million was collected in the fourth week, and the nine weeks’ outflows before the streak began and marking is expected to be the highest inflow since the fourth quarter of 2021, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that this increase in the market might be attributed to several factors. Among them, one factor could be the recent partial victory for the cryptocurrency community related to the legal decision in the Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) against the Ripple lawsuit, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, Bitcoins’overall market value has shifted slightly week-over-week, reflecting subdued price action for the largest cryptocurrency. It is expected that on July 17, 2023,  Bitcoin’s market dominance rate was down by about 50.18%, TradingView, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph) 

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 09:51 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS