scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Crypto funds experience an outflow of about $417 million

Reportedly, last week Ether (ETH $1,749) products saw about $36 million of outflows

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” is a weekly report by CoinShares
Going by sources, “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” is a weekly report by CoinShares

With insights from “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” a weekly report by CoinShares, a European cryptocurrency investment firm, published on June 12, 2023, mentioned that  last week cryptocurrency products saw an outflow amounting to $88 million, stated Cointelegraph.  

Sources revealed that last week Ether (ETH $1,749) products saw about $36 million of outflows, making it the largest weekly outflow since the Ethereum Merge in September 2022, Cointelegraph added. 

“Interestingly, on aggregate, altcoins have seen inflows year-to-date (except Tron), in stark contrast to Bitcoin and Ethereum,”  James Butterfill, report author, CoinShares, explained. 

Also Read
Also Read

According to Cointelegraph, 87% of the outflows took place from a single provider and is seen as a regional impact. It is believed that North America witnessed a greater outflow than Switzerland as it saw an inflow of $9.2 million. Supposedly, Germany experienced outflows of $9.4 million, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 09:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market