Crypto.com unveils its AI-based facility called Amy

Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its generative new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on May 2, 2023, Crypto.com announced the AI update called “Amy.” It’s believed that this feature will give users knowledge about the industry around real-time token prices and projects, historical events, among others. Insights from the announcement stated that Amy utilises ChatGPT functionalities. and is at the pilot stage to “gather learnings,” prior to future expansion.

“As with other businesses and sectors, we see incredible potential and opportunity in the convergence of AI with the crypto industry and our platform specifically,” Abhi Bisarya, executive vice-president, Crypto.com, said.

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, a Crypto.com’s spokesperson spoke on the “early days” of generative AI, and that capability exists for “massive positive implications” around industries.“This is particularly the case for crypto when it comes to helping educate users about the underlying technology and financial services more broadly,” the spokesperson added. With regard to drawbacks, the spokesperson spoke on developments through the AI pilot, which can be “integrated into future upgrades.”

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Crypto.com has entered the space of cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets inculcating AI-based features into their operations.

