Crypto.com receives approval as a Dutch cryptocurrency service provider

Crypto.com has become the recent cryptocurrency platform to provide its services in Netherlands after receiving approval from the Dutch central bank, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the development happened post evaluation of Crypto.com’s business and compliance, as per the country’s anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing needs. From what it’s understood, the exchange registered itself as a cryptocurrency service provider with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, 36 cryptocurrency-oriented businesses are registered with DNB, including Coinbase Europe, eToro and Bitstamp. Reportedly, Crypto.com’s facilities have been available in Netherlands prior to the registration declaration.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in recent context, Binance stated that it would discontinue its attempts to get approval as a cryptocurrency service provider from Netherlands, along with stopping services in the jurisdiction due to not getting DNB’s authorisation.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

