scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Credit Agricole’s CACEIS registers in France as crypto custody services provider

Reportedly, CACEIS had 4.1 trillion euros in assets under custody in last year

Written by Reuters
France was first European country to grant registration to world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange
France was first European country to grant registration to world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange

CACEIS, the asset servicing business owned by Credit Agricole and Santander , has registered with France’s markets regulator AMF to provide custody services for digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies. The company registered as a digital asset service provider (DASP) on June 20, according AMF’s website, adding a major traditional financial services group to the growing number of crypto companies registered by the French watchdog.

France has been supportive of the nascent industry and was the first major European country to grant registration to the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. Subsidiaries of other big names in French finance, such as Societe Generale and AXA, are also listed among the DASPs registered with AMF.

Also Read

CACEIS had 4.1 trillion euros ($4.51 trillion) in assets under custody at end of last year, according to its website. Credit Agricole SA is its majority owner with a 69.5% stake, while Santander holds a 30.5% of the group.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 18:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS