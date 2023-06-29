scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a default judgment against Michael Ackerman

Reportedly, the reduction of cryptocurrency anonymity should be implemented

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Michael Ackerman is a resident of Alliance, Ohio
Going by sources, Michael Ackerman is a resident of Alliance, Ohio

On June 28, 2023, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), announced that Naomi Reice Buchwald, a Judge of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York had issued a default judgment. It is expected that the proceedings granted a permanent injunction against Michael Ackerman, a resident of Alliance, Ohio, stated Cointelegraph.

On June 28, 2023, “Today a federal court ordered an Ohio man to pay more than $50M for a fraudulent digital asset trading scheme,”  Commodity Futures Trading Commission, tweeted.

Sources revealed that Ackerman allegedly operated an illegal scheme that took funds from users under fake pretences. It is believed that he allegedly uses the majority of the funds for personal use or to perpetuate the fraudulent trading scheme, Cointelegraph added. 

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, Christy Goldsmith Romero, a commissioner of the CFTC, mentioned that the reduction of cryptocurrency anonymity should be implemented as a way to deal with the risks associated with digital assets, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 11:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS