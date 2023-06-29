Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a default judgment against Michael Ackerman

On June 28, 2023, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), announced that Naomi Reice Buchwald, a Judge of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York had issued a default judgment. It is expected that the proceedings granted a permanent injunction against Michael Ackerman, a resident of Alliance, Ohio, stated Cointelegraph.

On June 28, 2023, “Today a federal court ordered an Ohio man to pay more than $50M for a fraudulent digital asset trading scheme,” Commodity Futures Trading Commission, tweeted.

Sources revealed that Ackerman allegedly operated an illegal scheme that took funds from users under fake pretences. It is believed that he allegedly uses the majority of the funds for personal use or to perpetuate the fraudulent trading scheme, Cointelegraph added.

Furthermore, Christy Goldsmith Romero, a commissioner of the CFTC, mentioned that the reduction of cryptocurrency anonymity should be implemented as a way to deal with the risks associated with digital assets, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

