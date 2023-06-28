scorecardresearch
CoinDCX unveils VIP initiative for premium users 

According to an official release, the VIP program offers benefits, personalised experiences, and priority services

Going by CoinDCX’s official website, it’s a crypto exchange
CoinDCX, an Indian crypto company, has announced the launch of CoinDCX VIP program. This initiative aims to provide a trading experience for CoinDCX’s premium (VIP) users.

According to an official release, the VIP program offers benefits, personalised experiences, and priority services. In the first phase of launch, VIP users should have access to account managers, ticket resolution, cost-savings on the transaction fees, research reports, among others. Users are expected to move to higher tiers and become eligible for the VIP program by engaging with gamification modules on the platform.

Moreover, membership to the VIP program is believed will reset every 30 days. From what it’s understood, users will need to maintain the volume of transactions to retain their VIP status and avail the benefits of the program.

“We are looking forward to introducing our VIP program, which grants digital asset traders and investors opportunities to join the VIP ranks and reap the program’s rewards. This initiative aims to forge connections between our users and the platform,” Siddhartha Gupta, SVP, growth and strategy, CoinDCX, said.

First published on: 28-06-2023 at 18:05 IST

