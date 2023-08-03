scorecardresearch
CoinDCX unveils Unfold 2023’s second version around Web3.0

According to an official release, the event will be offering panel discussions, hackathons, demo day, exhibitions and workshops

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by CoinDCX’s official website, it’s a crypto exchange

CoinDCX, a crypto and Web3.0 company, has announced the second edition of Unfold 2023. The event aims to empower developers, entrepreneurs, regulators, and enthusiasts to create and contribute decentralised applications and blockchain solutions.

According to an official release, the event will be offering panel discussions, hackathons, demo day, exhibitions and workshops for Web3.0. Reportedly, the event will include a Web3.0 conference in India, and a multi-chain multi-protocol hackathon with around 1000 participating developers. From what it’s understood, the demo day should attract startups and Web3.0 investors. Moreover, the venue is expected to house India’s Web3.0 exhibition with booths, workshops, and masterclasses.

“We are looking forward to unveiling the second edition of our flagship initiative and event, Unfold! This year, Unfold promises to be transformative and engaging. We have curated a range of sessions that cater to interests and expertise levels, ensuring that each participant gains insights and leaves with takeaways. Unfold 2023 should be a catalyst in fostering discussions, driving innovation, and providing learning opportunities for the Web3.0 ecosystem,” Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO, CoinDCX, said.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 13:30 IST

