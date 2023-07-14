Coinbase introduces its base mainnet only for builders

With insights from a July 13, 2023, blog post from the development team of Coinbase, Coinbase’s Base mainnet will be “open for builders,”. The team is opening the network to builders ahead of its public launch to allow more time for user onboarding. It is believed that they also announced the public launch of the network which is expected to occur in August, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the Base mainnet now has two functioning block explorers and an official RPC node that can be used to read data and transmit transactions. Supposedly, data from these block explorers has identified that the network has been running since July 2 and has processed over about one million transactions, Cointelegraph added.

According to Cointelegraph, this contract will allow developers to transfer Ether (ETH $1,997) to the new network to pay gas fees.However, the bridge is expected not to have a web-based user interface (UI), so its functions can only be executed through a command-line interface or by using scripts.

The team mentioned the UI is in its initial “builder” phase and is yet to launch publicly. Furthermore, the team has asked developers not to launch UIs for their own apps until then, Cointelegraph concluded.

