Coinbase gets invited by Hong Kong legislator regardless of SEC implications 

A Hong Kong legislator called for Coinbase, along with other crypto exchanges, to develop a base of operations in the country, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Johnny Ng, member, Legislative Council, tweeted about providing aid to “all global virtual asset trading operators” such as Coinbase. It’s believed that Ng further mentioned stock listing chances.

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, Ng’s invitation aims to showcase Hong Kong’s commitment of shaping itself into a digital crypto hotspot. Reportedly, OKX and Huobi became the first couple of crypto exchanges to seek virtual asset service provider (VASP) licences in the country. In January, 2023, Paul Chan, financial secretary, Hong Kong, highlighted government’s desire to create a crypto and financial technology (fintech) landscape in the country.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Hong Kong’s stance on cryptocurrencies has been a point of interest for international technology companies. In January, 2023, Samsung, South Korean technology company, introduced a Bitcoin futures active exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Hong Kong stock exchange.

