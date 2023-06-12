scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Coinbase gets invited by Hong Kong legislator regardless of SEC implications 

According to Cointelegraph, Johnny Ng of Legislative Council tweeted about providing aid to “all global virtual asset trading operators”

Written by FE Digital Currency
In January, 2023, Samsung introduced a Bitcoin futures active ETF
In January, 2023, Samsung introduced a Bitcoin futures active ETF

A Hong Kong legislator called for Coinbase, along with other crypto exchanges, to develop a base of operations in the country, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Johnny Ng, member, Legislative Council, tweeted about providing aid to “all global virtual asset trading operators” such as Coinbase. It’s believed that Ng further mentioned stock listing chances. 

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, Ng’s invitation aims to showcase Hong Kong’s commitment of shaping itself into a digital crypto hotspot. Reportedly, OKX and Huobi became the first couple of crypto exchanges to seek virtual asset service provider (VASP) licences in the country. In January, 2023, Paul Chan, financial secretary, Hong Kong, highlighted government’s desire to create a crypto and financial technology (fintech) landscape in the country. 

Also Read
Also Read

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Hong Kong’s stance on cryptocurrencies has been a point of interest for international technology companies. In January, 2023, Samsung, South Korean technology company, introduced a Bitcoin futures active exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Hong Kong stock exchange. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-06-2023 at 11:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market