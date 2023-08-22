scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Coinbase collaborates with crypto exchange Circle   

The two organisations jointly launched the USD Coin stablecoin

Written by FE Digital Currency
Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange
Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange

With insights from the announcements made on the Coinbase and Circle blogs on August  21, 2023, Coinbase and Circle have redefined their bond. The two organisations are expected to have jointly launched the USD Coin (USDC $1.00) stablecoin. It is believed that till now the tokens have been governed through the Centre Consortium, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the Centre Consortium “will no longer exist as a stand-alone entity,” adding that the governance and operations will be handled in-house. Circle is expected to have improved responsibilities, including holding smart contract keys and regulatory compliance, Cointelegraph added.

“Circle and Coinbase […] have agreed that with growing regulatory clarity for stablecoins in the U.S. and around the world, the requirement of a separate governance body like Centre, is no longer needed,”  Jeremy Allaire,  co-founder, CEO, Circle, explained.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, the new arrangement is expected to improve the firms’ strategic and economic collaboration, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 11:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS