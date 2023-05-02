scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Coinbase alleged for violating Biometric Information Privacy Act

Reportedly, the cost of the court and attorney fees also needs to be paid by Coinbase

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform
Going by sources, Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform

A class-action lawsuit has been made against Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, for breaking privacy laws in Illinois by collecting  customer fingerprints and facial templates, stated Cointelegraph.

On May 1, 2023, a Coinbase user had filed a complaint in a California District Court regarding the feature of Coinbase that requires its customers to upload a picture of their valid ID and a self-portrait for keeping a track of the Know Your Customer (KYC) detail, added Cointelegraph. It is expected that this system of Coinbase violates the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) of Illinois. 

“Coinbase had no written policy, made available to the public, establishing a retention schedule and guidelines for permanently destroying biometric information,” the users added further. 

Also Read

Sources revealed the suit have asked for compensation of about $5,000 per intentional BIPA violation or $1,000, in case the court finds that allegation made was not done intentionally. Furthermore, the cost of the court and attorney fees also needs to be paid, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelgraph) 

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-05-2023 at 17:18 IST

Stock Market