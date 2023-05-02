Coinbase alleged for violating Biometric Information Privacy Act

A class-action lawsuit has been made against Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, for breaking privacy laws in Illinois by collecting customer fingerprints and facial templates, stated Cointelegraph.

On May 1, 2023, a Coinbase user had filed a complaint in a California District Court regarding the feature of Coinbase that requires its customers to upload a picture of their valid ID and a self-portrait for keeping a track of the Know Your Customer (KYC) detail, added Cointelegraph. It is expected that this system of Coinbase violates the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) of Illinois.

“Coinbase had no written policy, made available to the public, establishing a retention schedule and guidelines for permanently destroying biometric information,” the users added further.

Sources revealed the suit have asked for compensation of about $5,000 per intentional BIPA violation or $1,000, in case the court finds that allegation made was not done intentionally. Furthermore, the cost of the court and attorney fees also needs to be paid, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelgraph)

