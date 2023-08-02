scorecardresearch
Cloudera appoints CEO role to Charles Sansbury 

According to an official release, Sansbury’s appointment will be effective from August 7, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Cloudera’s official website, it focuses on enterprise AI
Cloudera, an enterprise AI-based data company, has announced the appointment of Charles Sansbury as chief executive officer.

According to an official release, Sansbury’s appointment will be effective from August 7, 2023. Reportedly, Sansbury has leadership experience across the software industry. Recently, Sansbury was CEO of ASG Technologies from 2015 until its 2021 sale to Rocket Software. 

“I am looking forward to announcing that Charles Sansbury has been appointed as Cloudera CEO. In his twenty-plus years in corporate leadership roles, Sansbury has architected and led business strategies and operational initiatives that have delivered accelerated business growth. His leadership should drive Cloudera’s hybrid data strategy in the era of AI that enables companies to benefit from all their data,” Jeff Hawn, chairman of board of directors, Cloudera, said.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 15:41 IST

