CleanSpark  spends about  $9.3 million on two Bitcoin mines

CleanSpark, a Crypto mining firm, will be increasing its infrastructure in the United States, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected they have acquired two Bitcoin ( $30,327) mining facilities in a $9.3 million cash deal, which will be used for this development.

According to the announcement made on June 2, 2023, CleanSpark will buy turnkey Bitcoin mining areas present in Dalton, Georgia. Supposedly, the turnkey mining users might buy an assembled, configured and optimised Bitcoin mining rig to use on mining farms, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that the facilities will host over 6,000 Antminer S19 XPs and S19J Pro+s, which might add about 1 exahash per second (EH/s) to CleanSpark’s hash rate after the deal has been completed. According to Zach Bradford, CEO, CleanSpark, the new infrastructure will help the company to reach its goal of 16 EH/s by the end of the year, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read Reserve to donate about $20 million in governance tokens

Furthermore, with the step of expanding the mines, CleanSpark expects to get included in next year’s Bitcoin halving, which might take place between April and May 2024, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn