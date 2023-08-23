scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Chinese official  Xiao Yi alleged of  corruption

Stem was charged for non-crypto-related activities of bribery

Written by FE Digital Currency
: Xiao Yi is an ex-member of the Political Consultative Conference Party Group
: Xiao Yi is an ex-member of the Political Consultative Conference Party Group

According to Cointelegraph, a Chinese government official has been sentenced to life in prison for illegal business operations. It is believed that illegal activities included running a 2.4 billion Chinese yuan ($329 million) Bitcoin (BTC $26,026) mining enterprise for unrelated charges of corruption.

With insights from local media reports, on August 22, 2023, the Intermediate People’s Court of Hangzhou City sentenced Xiao Yi, an ex-member of the Jiangxi Provincial Political Consultative Conference Party Group, to life in prison for corruption and abuse of power.

Sources revealed that Stem was charged with non-crypto-related activities of bribery from 2008 to 2021. It is expected that they are also alleged of abuse of power charges, dating from 2017 to 2021, for providing financial and electricity subsidies to Jiumu Group Genesis Technology, a firm based in the city of Fuzhou, Cointelegraph added. 

Also Read
Also Read

“Yi pleaded guilty and repented, actively returned the stolen funds, and all the bribes and their profits have been seized,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 11:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS