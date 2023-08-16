scorecardresearch
China mandates AI-based content regulations

The new regulations were published on July 10, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
The new rules are named “Generative AI Measures”
According to Cointelegraph, China’s provisional guidelines for artificial intelligence (AI) activity and management in the country have already started to be implemented from  August 15, 2023.

Sources revealed that the regulations were published on July 10, 2023, and are named “Generative AI Measures”. Supposedly, this is a result of a collaboration between six government agencies, including the Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Science and Technology, among others, Cointelegraph added.

The 24 guidelines are expected to include measures that need to undergo a security review prior to public release by AI services to register them. Supposedly, the Chinese government will mandate labels for artificially created content, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, it is believed that the regulations can help to create a balance between state control of the technology and an environment meant to bring innovation in the sector, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 16-08-2023 at 16:30 IST

