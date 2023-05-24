scorecardresearch
China launched its metaverse-based platform supported by government

Reportedly, the project was initiated by the Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology

Experts believe the project aims to create a joint venture between enterprises and educational institutions in China
On May 22, 2023, China’s eastern Jiangsu province, launched the China Metaverse Technology and Application Innovation Platform, stated Cointelegraph. This project is expected to encourage the development of metaverse research across the country.

Sources revealed that this entity was initiated by the Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology (NUIST). With insights from NUIST’s official social media website, the platform includes founders of different academic institutions and metaverse-based organisations based out of China, Cointelegraph added. 

Furthermore, the project aims to create a joint venture between enterprises and educational institutions in China, eventually improving the research related to the metaverse, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 17:12 IST

Stock Market