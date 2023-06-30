Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group to launch Ether and Bitcoin Ratio futures

On June 29, 2023, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group, a financial derivative exchange platform, announced that it will introduce Ether/Bitcoin Ratio futures. It is expected by some regulatory review that the futures contracts will be introduced on July 31, 2023, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the Ether/Bitcoin Ratio futures will be settled in cash, based on the final price made by the CME Group’s Ether (ETH $1,895) futures. It is expected to be divided by the final rate set by CME Group’s Bitcoin (BTC $30,954) futures. The new contract will make use of the identical listing cycle of CME Group’s Bitcoin futures and Ether futures contracts, Cointelegraph added.

Furthermore, “With the addition of Ether/Bitcoin Ratio futures, investors will be able to capture Ether and Bitcoin exposure in a single trade, without needing to take a directional view. This new contract will help create opportunities for a broad array of clients looking to hedge positions or execute other trading strategies, all in an efficient, cost-effective manner,” Giovanni Vicioso, global head of cryptocurrency products, CME Group, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

