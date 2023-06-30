scorecardresearch
Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group to launch Ether and Bitcoin Ratio futures

Reportedly, the futures contracts will be introduced on July 31, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group is a financial derivative exchange
On June 29, 2023, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group, a financial derivative exchange platform, announced that it will introduce Ether/Bitcoin Ratio futures. It is expected by some regulatory review that the futures contracts will be introduced on July 31, 2023, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the Ether/Bitcoin Ratio futures will be settled in cash, based on the final price made by the CME Group’s Ether (ETH $1,895) futures. It is expected to be divided by the final rate set by CME Group’s Bitcoin (BTC $30,954) futures. The new contract will make use of the identical listing cycle of CME Group’s Bitcoin futures and Ether futures contracts, Cointelegraph added. 

Furthermore, “With the addition of Ether/Bitcoin Ratio futures, investors will be able to capture Ether and Bitcoin exposure in a single trade, without needing to take a directional view. This new contract will help create opportunities for a broad array of clients looking to hedge positions or execute other trading strategies, all in an efficient, cost-effective manner,” Giovanni Vicioso,  global head of cryptocurrency products, CME Group, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 11:43 IST

