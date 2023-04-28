CFTC secures $3.4 billion reimbursement in Bitcoin-related fraudulent case

A $3.4 billion penalty has been imposed by a judge concerning a lawsuit around a Bitcoin-based fraudulent case, brought by a United States financial regulator, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) stated that Lee Yeakel, judge, Texas District Court, instructed Cornelius Johannes Steynberg to pay a fine for his involvement with the scheme. Steynberg, CEO, Mirror Trading International Proprietary Limited (MTI), has to reimburse a $1.73 billion sum affected individuals and an extra $1.73 billion civil monetary penalty.

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, Steynberg “engaged in an international fraudulent multilevel marketing scheme to solicit Bitcoin from members of the public for participation in an unregistered commodity pool,” which summed up to $1.7 billion in March, 2021. Between March, 2018, and March, 2021, CFTC highlighted that Steynberg received around 29,421 BTC, from 23,000 individuals belonging from US and globally. “Either directly or indirectly, the defendants misappropriated all of the Bitcoin they accepted from pool participants,” CFTC wrote.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Steynberg was found guilty of illegal retail foreign currency transactions, fraud by an associate of a commodity pool operator (CPO), registration breaches and non compliance with CPO guidelines. On June 30, 2022, CFTC mentioned about engaging in civil enforcement action in federal court for fraud and registration violations against Steynberg.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

