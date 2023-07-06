scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

CFTC investigators conclude Celsius, ex-CEO broke rules

Attorneys in regulator’s enforcement unit determined that Celsius misled investors and should have registered with the regulator

Written by Reuters
New York's attorney general sued Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky early this year
New York's attorney general sued Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky early this year

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) investigators have concluded that bankrupt crypto lender Celsius and its former CEO Alex Mashinsky broke U.S. rules before the firm’s implosion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Attorneys in the regulator’s enforcement unit determined that Celsius misled investors and should have registered with the regulator, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter. If majority of the CFTC’s commissioners agree with the conclusion, the agency can file a case in federal court as soon as this month, the report said.

Also Read

Celsius and the CFTC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Last year’s market turmoil after the collapse of TerraUSD led to the failure of several major crypto companies including Celsius Network. The company filed for bankruptcy last year, leaving its customers with large losses.

Also Read

As part of Celsius’ bankruptcy case, an independent examiner was appointed to investigate accusations that Celsius had operated as a Ponzi scheme and report on how it handled crypto assets. New York’s attorney general sued Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky early this year, claiming he defrauded investors out of billions of dollars in digital currency by concealing the failing health of the lending platform.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 09:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS