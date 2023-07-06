Centralised exchanges saw a rise in cryptocurrency trading in June

With insights from a report by CCData, a market research platform, monthly exchange report, the spot and derivatives trading volume on centralised exchanges (CEXs) reached 14.2% in June amounting to about $2.71 trillion. It is expected that Binance, Binance.US and Coinbase during the past months went through a fall in the market, stated Cointelegraph.

As per the report, the rise in trading volume during the first three months. It is believed that this took place due to BlackRock’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) filing and regulators’ complaints against Binance and Coinbase, which are cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that SEC lawsuits increased volatility across markets and BlackRock’s filing for a spot Bitcoin (BTC $30,636) ETF boosted investors’ interests and spot trading activity by increasing about 16.4%, amounting to about $575 billion in June, Cointelegraph added.

Furthermore, “The increase in BTC futures volume over the last couple of months highlights the heightened trading activity by institutional entities as the markets speculate over the SEC’s decision on the multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs filings,” Cointelegraph concluded.

