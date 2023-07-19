scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Centralised exchanges expected to become gateways for DeFi:Reports

Reportedly, centralised exchanges are not the competitors of the dYdX protocol

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Going by sources, dYdX Foundation is a non-profit and independent decentralised finance
Going by sources, dYdX Foundation is a non-profit and independent decentralised finance

According to Cointelegraph, dYdX Foundation, a non-profit, independent decentralised finance (DeFi) made to support the dYdX protocol, launched a public testnet for v4, its latest version. It is expected that this brings dYdX ahead of the expected launch of the v4 mainnet,  which might represent the complete decentralisation for dYdX.

“They are not the competitors of the dYdX protocol, honestly. I think they do their job well. They have been supporting the market early on. We should not forget that perpetual were invented by BitMex, which is a centralised entity,” Charles d’Haussy, CEO, dYdX Foundation, commented on the move towards complete decentralisation and what that would it mean for centralised providers.

Sources revealed Charles d’Haussy believes that there is room for both decentralisation and centralised. It is believed that they can co-exist and provide opportunities for collaboration that could benefit cryptocurrency customers in general, Cointelegraph added.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, it is expected that centralised exchanges might serve as gateways to decentralised exchanges. Supposedly this is “a positive for the ecosystem,” as long as it allows people to adopt crypto services in a method that works for them, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 10:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS