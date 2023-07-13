scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Cathie Wood sells their Coinbase shares amounting to about $12 million

Reportedly, ARK firm sold about 160,887 Coinbase shares

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Cathie Wood is a Bitcoin investor
Going by sources, Cathie Wood is a Bitcoin investor

According to Cointelegraph, Cathie Wood, a Bitcoin (BTC $30,315) investor, took some profits from ARK Invest’s large Coinbase holdings and sold a small portion of its stash.

Sources revealed that on July 11, 2023, Wood’s investment firm ARK  disposed of about 135,152 Coinbase shares ($12 million) from ARK Innovation ETF, one of its exchange-traded funds (ETF). It is believed that the amount sold accounted for up to about 0.14% of the fund’s total shares, Cointelegraph added.

It is expected that the sale took place after the Coinbase stock price saw a rise. With insights from a report by TradingView, on July 11, 2023, the price is expected to have crossed $90, reaching about $82 to $90.9.  After Wood’s sale, the stock reached $89 on July 11, 2023, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Also Read

Supposedly the new sale by ARK is the second time  Cathie Wood took profits from Coinbase shares this year. Furthermore, on March 21, 2023, ARK sold about 160,887 Coinbase shares from its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF for around $13.5 million, which is about $84 per share, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 09:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS