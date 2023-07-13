Cathie Wood sells their Coinbase shares amounting to about $12 million

According to Cointelegraph, Cathie Wood, a Bitcoin (BTC $30,315) investor, took some profits from ARK Invest’s large Coinbase holdings and sold a small portion of its stash.

Sources revealed that on July 11, 2023, Wood’s investment firm ARK disposed of about 135,152 Coinbase shares ($12 million) from ARK Innovation ETF, one of its exchange-traded funds (ETF). It is believed that the amount sold accounted for up to about 0.14% of the fund’s total shares, Cointelegraph added.

It is expected that the sale took place after the Coinbase stock price saw a rise. With insights from a report by TradingView, on July 11, 2023, the price is expected to have crossed $90, reaching about $82 to $90.9. After Wood’s sale, the stock reached $89 on July 11, 2023, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Supposedly the new sale by ARK is the second time Cathie Wood took profits from Coinbase shares this year. Furthermore, on March 21, 2023, ARK sold about 160,887 Coinbase shares from its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF for around $13.5 million, which is about $84 per share, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn