Casa launched a multi-signature self-custody crypto wallet

Reportedly, Bitcoin and Ethereum operate as completely different protocols

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Casa is a cryptocurrency self-custody platform
According to Cointelegraph, Casa, a cryptocurrency self-custody platform, has promoted the multi-signature and self-custody of Bitcoin (BTC) in the industry with its flagship Bitcoin vault allowing users to store the cryptocurrency using up to five keys for more distributed security.

It is expected that Nick Neuman, CEO, Casa, the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum operate as completely different protocols and the industry did not build any security solution that could allow both on the same platform aside from various hardware wallet models, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that Casa announced its plan to launch Ethereum (ETH) storage solution so that users not only get access to the lost ETH but also their Ethereum-based stablecoins and other ERC tokens, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

Furthermore, Casa is also engaging users with the addition of self-custody support for various ETH-related assets including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), stablecoins and ERC-20 tokens, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 18:11 IST

