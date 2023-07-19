Capgemini partners with Microsoft over generative AI-based Azure Intelligent App Factory

Capgemini has announced an Azure Intelligent App Factory, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, that aims to empower organisations to scale generative AI capabilities for their business. This solution is expected to see Capgemini and Microsoft combine their knowledge, resources and technology, including Microsoft Cloud, Azure OpenAI Service and Github Copilot, to transform business intelligence and drive business outcomes across industries.

According to an official release, Azure Intelligent App Factory, built on digital cloud-based platforms and powered by Microsoft Cloud, is designed to help organisations maximise their AI investments, realise business value in applications, and foster innovations. It’s believed to comprise three pillars – digital industry platforms, industry assistants, and intelligent app delivery teams, and aims to accelerate getting AI investments into production by controlling security and industry compliance requirements, especially around handling of and access to data.

Also Read Ex-FTX chief operating officer Constance Wang emerges at Sino Global

“We’re looking forward to Capgemini’s new Azure Intelligent App Factory, built on the Microsoft Cloud, will enable customers, across industries, to implement AI solutions that can allow employees to be efficient and productive. Our collaboration with Capgemini should help customers experience generative AI applications, so they can realise business transformation and growth,” Judson Althoff, EVP and chief commercial officer, Microsoft, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn