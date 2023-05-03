scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Bybit begins offering cryptocurrency lending options to users

According to Cointelegraph, on May 2, 2023, the announcement happened

Written by FE Digital Currency
Reportedly, Bybit becomes the newest exchange to provide a cryptocurrency lending facility
Reportedly, Bybit becomes the newest exchange to provide a cryptocurrency lending facility

Bybit, a cryptocurrency exchange, has launched an in-house cryptocurrency lending facility for customers, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on May 2, 2023, the announcement happened. It’s believed that users transferring cryptocurrency using the feature will receive hourly interest payments from lending accounts. Reportedly, lenders will also be permitted to deposit and redeem loaned cryptocurrency tokens excluding lock-up periods. 

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, Bybit’s borrowers can get loans to get access to funds for the platform’s trading facilities. Sources suggest that either the same or more amount of assets must be staked by borrowers with regard to the loan amount for protection of lenders’ investments. 

Also Read

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO, Bybit, highlighted that the platform aims to provide a method for producing returns. Reportedly, Bybit also permits advanced traders to get capital from lenders through advanced trading features. From what it’s understood, Bybit becomes the newest exchange to provide a cryptocurrency lending facility.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-05-2023 at 12:06 IST

Stock Market