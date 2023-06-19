scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

BUSD drops to fourth rank among stablecoins 

According to Cointelegraph, BUSD market capitalisation stood at $4.3 billion, from being $5.54 billion

Written by FE Digital Currency
Recent developments around SEC and Binance controversy has also impacted the stablecoin
Recent developments around SEC and Binance controversy has also impacted the stablecoin

Binance USD (BUSD), the United States dollar-backed stablecoin, has fallen to fourth position in terms of market capitalisation with regard to other stablecoins. The development happened after the stablecoin sustained a downfall of one billion dollars in the previous 30 days, with insights from CoinMarketCap, as stated by Cointelegraph. 

According to Cointelegraph, BUSD market capitalisation stood at $4.3 billion, from being $5.54 billion. Reportedly, BUSD’s market value has been falling since December, 2022, in comparison to when its market capitalisation was $23 billion. 

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, fall in BUSD market capitalisation has been correlated with updates concerning Binance after FTX debacle, which happened in November, 2022. As per a December, 2022, report, it was suggested that US Department of Justice would target Binance which caused $3.6 billion worth withdrawals within a week. From what it’s understood, the exchange resulted in BUSD redemptions on account of market makers. 

Also Read
Also Read

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that recent developments around SEC and Binance controversy has also impacted the stablecoin, due to alleged supply of unregistered securities. It’s believed that SEC charged Binance with 13 counts, along with unaccounted transactions around BNB and BUSD tokens.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 13:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS