Building trust in construction: Exploring the role of blockchain technology

By Nidhi Aggarwal

The construction sector represents one of the most important contributors to world economies, but it can also be among of the most complicated and difficult industries to work in. To complete massive infrastructure projects on schedule and on budget, all parties must trust and collaborate.

Ensure compliance, openness, as well as accountability in construction projects, on the other hand, is not a simple undertaking, and developing confidence within the sector may be a mammoth effort. One of the most recent breakthroughs that has the potential to revolutionise the construction sector is the usage of blockchain technology.

Blockchain, as the name suggests, is a distributed ledger system that allows for the safe recording and transmission of information without the use of middlemen such as banks or government organisations. It is based on the ideas of decentralisation, transparency, trust, and consistency, making it appropriate for a variety of industries, including construction. Blockchain technology may be utilised in a variety of ways in building projects to increase trust and transparency. It may be used, for example, to establish a tamper-proof log of each and every transaction that takes place during a construction project, such as contracts, payments, and timetables. This record may be used to validate the information and ensure that all project participants are on the same page.

One of the most significant advantages of employing blockchain-based technology in construction is the manner in which it may provide a safe and decentralised platform for document and data storage and exchange. This can aid in the prevention of fraud, data manipulation, and other unethical practises common in the construction sector. Smart contracts are another way blockchain technology may be utilised in building. Smart contracts constitute self-executing contracts in which the contents of the buyer-seller agreement are directly put into lines of code. Contracts like this automatically enforce every provision stipulated in the agreement, ensuring that both sides meet their contractual duties.

Disputes and late payments are ongoing issues in the construction sector. Because of its transparency and auditability, blockchain provides an effective tool for dispute settlement. The blockchain can securely record all important project information, such as contract conditions, progress reports, and modification orders. In the event of a disagreement, this verified data can serve as irrefutable proof, promoting swift and equitable decisions. Furthermore, the potential of blockchain to automate payments through smart contracts decreases delays and the administrative overhead associated with traditional payment methods.

Although the anticipated advantages of employing the use of blockchain in construction are enormous, broad adoption will face hurdles. It can be difficult to develop blockchain technologies, integrate them with current systems, and ensure data interoperability. Concerns like data protection, scalability, and compliance with regulations must also be addressed. To address these hurdles and build standardised frameworks for blockchain adoption, industry players, technology suppliers, and regulatory agencies must work together.

Furthermore, blockchain technology may be used to provide a platform for the safe and transparent tracking of the distribution chains. This is especially important in large building projects with several contractors and suppliers. Blockchain technology may be used to track raw material deliveries, invoices, and deliveries, guaranteeing that everything is in order.

To summarise, blockchain technology has immense potential to revolutionise the construction sector, and it can be utilised in a variety of ways to foster trust, transparency, and collaboration among all stakeholders. Exploring the tremendous potential of blockchain technology and harnessing it to develop better and more efficient infrastructure is the future of construction. Blockchain technology, when used correctly, may assist to build a more transparent, dependable, and safe environment as well as secure construction sector

The author is founder, SpaceMantra

