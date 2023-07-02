Building a robust logistics industry – Blockchain benefits

By Shailesh Kumar

Blockchain is a digital ledger. From tracking to agreements and contracts, payment, et cetera, it has many applications. Every transaction via blockchain is recorded on a block and across multiple copies of the ledger that are distributed over many nodes.

Managing today’s Logistics operations is extraordinarily complex. IT involves multiple stakeholders, spans hundreds of steps, multiple verification processes, a multitude of locations both domestic and international, and is often extended over months of time.

Blockchain helps find order in this chaos. Here is how blockchains will transform the logistics industry:

Improved visibility: Blockchain technology offers greater transparency and traceability throughout the supply chain. This, in turn, helps all the stakeholders access and verify data in real time. Improving visibility for all stakeholders, Blockchain reduces the margin of error. Since everyone has access to the same information in real time, there are fewer delays and fewer disputes. By providing visibility, blockchain helps businesses take measures in real time, thus providing an environment conducive to growth. Blockchain optimises operations and improves supply chain performance.

With the help of blockchain, businesses can develop projections by analysing past data. It also helps users identify any supply chain delays. This helps in reducing costs, streamlining operations, creating effective CRM, and focusing on growth. Streamlined payment processes: Payments and settlements in the logistics industry often involve multiple parties, currencies, and intermediaries, leading to delays, high costs, and reconciliation issues. Blockchain-based systems can facilitate faster, more secure, and cost-effective cross-border transactions through the use of digital currencies or stablecoins. By eliminating intermediaries and providing transparent records of transactions, blockchain can streamline payment processes and improve financial efficiency within the logistics ecosystem.

Efficient inventory management: Blockchain can provide real-time visibility into inventory levels, locations, and movements. This allows companies to optimize their inventory management processes, reducing stockouts, overstocking, and associated costs. With blockchain, stakeholders can have access to accurate and up-to-date information, making inventory forecasting, demand planning, and supply chain optimization more efficient.

Blockchain is a boon for the logistics industry. It can assist businesses in supply chain management by increasing efficiency and security and reducing costs and inconveniences. By playing a crucial role in collaboration and optimisation, blockchain will further increase the efficiency of transactions.

The author is founder, CABT Logistics

