Brazilian Parliament to summon Guilherme Haddad  

Alfredo Gaspar, a member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, proposed the summoning of Guilherme Haddad, director, Binance Brazil, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that Binance has been ordered to appear before the Brazilian parliament as part of an ongoing Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) investigation on alleged pyramid schemes in the country.

Sources revealed that the request made on June 2, 2023, will be voted by the members of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) on June 27, 2023, Cointelegraph added.

With insights from Portal do Bitcoin, a Brazilian news channel, if the vote is approved, Guilherme Haddad needs to appear before the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies. Supposedly, this situation took place during the global regulatory crackdown on the largest cryptocurrency exchange.

“Hence, it is vital to understand Binance’s operations, its association with B Fintech, and its involvement with companies facing legal action for harming Brazilian consumers, as this strongly links Binance to the ongoing investigation,” Alfredo Gaspar, told Cointelegraph.

