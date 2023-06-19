scorecardresearch
Brad Garlinghouse warns about ‘continued fight for regulatory clarity’ 

Reportedly, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission “knowingly created confusion about the rules

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Brad Garlinghouse is the CEO of Ripple, a crypto solutions provider
Brad Garlinghouse, CEO, Ripple, a crypto solutions provider, warned that Ripple’s legal battle against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is “to a close,” stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that this is only the start of a larger battle for the industry and the fight for regulatory clarity “has to continue.”

Sources revealed that on June 17, 2023, Garlinghouse commented on a video that the Hinman documents included that the SEC “knowingly created confusion about the rules, and they used that confusion through enforcement,” Cointelegraph added.

“This is about showing the extent to which the SEC has relentlessly enforced action against crypto players, while professing fake open arms and calls to come in and register, all the while lying about their so-called guidance,” Garlinghouse explained.

Furthermore, Brad Garlinghouse highlighted that the industry must work together as the SEC might take action against more cryptocurrency organisations in the future, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 11:48 IST

