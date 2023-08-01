Borneo seizes illegal cryptocurrency mining operation

According to authorities in the town of Miri, the island of Borneo close down an illegal cryptocurrency mining operation. It is expected that they had confiscated the equipment following a tip-off from the public, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from the Borneo Post, a local newspaper, Sarawak Energy identified the operation, which included 34 cryptocurrency mining servers operating. Supposedly, they have been using stolen electricity through cable tapping, Cointelegraph added.

It is believed that the authorities took hold of all the equipment used in the operation, including servers and tapping cables and the local police are now investigating the latest mining operation to be taken down on the island, Cointelegraph highlighted.

According to Cointelegraph, Sarawak Energy believes that the operation used about 6,000 Malaysian ringgits a month ($1300) worth of stolen electricity. An announcement from the utility mentioned that although Sarawak offers some of the lowest energy prices in Malaysia, energy theft continues to be an issue.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn