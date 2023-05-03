Blur lends around $16 million to a nonfungible token-based protocol

With insights from Dune Dashboard, a non-fungible token platform, a user named beetle, Blur has forwarded 8,820 Ether, or around $16.37 million, for a loan through perpetual NFT lending protocol to Blend after the day it was launched, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that on May 21, 2023, Blur identified Blend as the protocol used for providing NFTs as loans, which was created in collaboration with Paradigm, a venture capital company.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the Azuki, wrapped Cryptopunks and Milady NFT collaboratively is identified as the largest collateral, having a loan worth over 8,000 Ether. It is believed that the top Blur lender is Jeff Huang, a Taiwanese celebrity, also known as Machi Big brother, who had taken 58 loans which is equivalent to the price rate of 1,180 ETH.

Sources revealed that currently there are about 846 loans along with eight refinancing tasks. Furthermore, Blender can increase the duration of loans after expiry and not assume both borrowing and lending party objects, Cointelegraph concluded.

