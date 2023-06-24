Blockchain, Web3.0 open up a whole new world of promising career opportunities to usher tech revolution

By Vikram R Singh

Blockchain and Web3 are among the most disruptive technologies that are reshaping the world today. While blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that enables secure, transparent and immutable transactions without intermediaries, Web3 refers to the next generation of the internet, where users have more control and ownership over their data and interactions. Together, blockchain and Web3 can not only create a more decentralised, democratic and empowering digital environment for the education sector to transform the way education is imparted, they can also generate exciting career opportunities for students who want to be a part of this revolution.

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, blockchain is poised to create 2.3 million more jobs in the next seven years. The prospects are also very bright in India with a Nasscom report observing that the country’s digital talent is growing five times faster than its core tech talent, though the demand-supply gap for digital talent is likely to increase by over 3.5 times by 2026.

So, how can students prepare themselves for a career in blockchain and Web3 to fill this gap? What are the skills and qualifications they need to succeed in this field? What are the types of roles and projects they can work on? Let’s explore the answers to these questions.

Why choose a career in blockchain, Web3?

Blockchain and Web3 is not just about technology, it is also about ideas, concepts and values. It is about creating ways to connect with and leverage new technology to support verifiable transactions, enable private ownership of intellectual property and empower creators through decentralised infrastructure.

Choosing a career in blockchain and Web3 is like joining a movement that aims to make the internet more open, transparent, fair and inclusive. It means playing a part in a community that shares common interests in blockchain technology, thus allowing community members to discuss and exchange ideas and collaborate on projects. It also means having a stake in an industry that is growing rapidly, innovating constantly and creating value for various sectors.

A career in blockchain and Web3 offers numerous benefits. Professionals in this field get to work on cutting-edge technologies that have transformational potential. Being a decentralised and secure system, blockchain has opened up opportunities across various domains like finance, gaming, art, social media, healthcare and education. The demand for skills and talent in blockchain and Web3 is exceptionally high, making it an attractive proposition for a stable career that promises growth. The earning potential in this field is also substantial with professionals commanding competitive salaries and benefiting from lucrative opportunities like token ownership and participation in Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). What’s more, it offers a flexible work environment, allowing professionals to work remotely, freelance or even pursue entrepreneurship.

Which skills, qualifications will you need?

To excel in this career, it is essential to develop a wide range of competencies tailored to the specific requirements of businesses and projects. While the exact skillsets may vary, several common skills and qualifications are highly sought after. A firm foundation in computer science concepts, including data structures, algorithms, cryptography, networking, databases, and security, is crucial. Proficiency in one or more programming languages like Java, C++, Python, JavaScript or Solidity is a must, and so is familiarity with blockchain concepts like distributed ledgers, consensus protocols, smart contracts, hashing functions, and cryptography. You should also have an understanding of Web3 concepts like decentralised applications (dApps), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), and metaverse. The keenness to learn new technologies and frameworks is also imperative in this rapidly evolving field, and so is a problem-solving and analytical mindset infused with creativity.

Where can you learn blockchain and Web3?

Online courses provided by platforms like edX, Codecademy, Web3 University and 101 Blockchains offer comprehensive learning opportunities, covering both fundamentals and advanced topics. There are vibrant online communities like Bitcoin Talk, ICO Speaks, Official WallstreetBets, Reddit, Telegram, Discord, LinkedIn and Twitter that provide forums, blogs, podcasts, videos and events focused on blockchain and Web3. These communities serve as valuable resources for staying up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in the field, besides offering networking opportunities to connect with experts.

Moreover, online certifications from platforms like Blockchain Council, Coursera, Udemy, Antier School of Blockchain and Udacity can help learners validate their skills and knowledge in blockchain and Web3 technology. These certifications not only enhance one’s resume but also enhance the chances of securing employment with companies seeking professionals with blockchain and Web3 expertise.

Plenty of options waiting to be explored

In this exciting world of blockchain and Web3, there are numerous career options available based on specific skills, interests and goals. Let’s explore some of these roles and the expertise they demand.

One such role is that of Blockchain Developer, who works on blockchain protocol or builds applications that utilise blockchain and Web3 technologies. They need to have a command on blockchain and Web3 concepts, cryptography, data structures, programming languages and frameworks, apart from smart contracts, front-end development, user interface design and user experience design.

Those with a knack for designing and implementing blockchain solutions can become Blockchain Architects, who are responsible for designing and overseeing the implementation of blockchain solutions for various use cases and industries. They need a strong understanding of blockchain security, scalability, interoperability and performance.

Another important role is that of Blockchain Analyst, who analyses and interprets data from blockchain networks and applications based on a thorough understanding of data analysis, statistics and reporting tools. These professionals delve into various aspects of blockchain, like transactions, users, markets, and trends, providing valuable insights and actionable information.

Blockchain Consultants, on the other hand, offer guidance and advisory services to clients on adopting and implementing blockchain solutions for specific business needs. They should have expertise in business analysis and project management, coupled with strong communication skills.

Tapping the transformational potential

In conclusion, Blockchain and Web3 technologies are revolutionising education and the future of work. These transformative technologies offer exciting career prospects for students to explore diverse roles in the blockchain and Web3 domains. By honing versatile skillsets and leveraging offline and online learning resources like courses, communities and certifications, students can seize opportunities as developers, architects, analysts and consultants. Choosing a career in this field is akin to joining a movement towards a more inclusive and open internet, while contributing to a rapidly expanding industry that creates value across various sectors. Embracing the transformative power of blockchain and Web3 can empower students to shape the future of work.

The author is founder and CEO, Antier

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn