scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Blockchain may improve small business programs: Reports

Reportedly, blockchain can keep a track of real-time data

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, blockchain can support entrepreneurs and small businesses
Going by sources, blockchain can support entrepreneurs and small businesses

The United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) has identified that blockchain technology might help to keep track of various programs run by the Small Business Administration (SBA), stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the GAO explored the use of blockchain in SBA programs, supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses. The report is expected to include blockchain’s ability to streamline annual reporting, facilitate safe loans and monitor business development progress, Cointelegraph added.

Reportedly,“These include using a blockchain-based ledger to expedite SBA’s reporting to Congress, assist in real-time data collection for determining program participants’ eligibility, and facilitate program oversight,” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, it is believed “Blockchain could facilitate SBA oversight if information about the 7(a) loans were stored on a blockchain-based ledger. In this case, the characteristics of the loans and borrowers could be verified by trusted sources, ” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 18:32 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS