Blockchain company launches NFT marketplace for content creators, artists and collectors – Check floor price here

A young blockchain technology company 3DOT Corp has launched India’s newest Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace for content creators, creative artists, and collectors of NFT tokens. The company’s NFT marketplace focuses on providing quality token minting and trading solutions in a secure environment, delivering a seamless user experience.

Headquartered in Chennai and Palo Alto in the US, 3DOT Corp is a leading state-of-the-art NFT marketplace and platform development company. Its NFT marketplace platform is designed to offer buying, selling, and trading of non-fungible tokens through its marketplace, with the user experience further enhanced by the 3DOT proprietary Initial Decentralised Offering (IDO).

“The company also plans to launch the marketplace in Bangkok, Thailand as part of the South East Asian marketplace expansion strategy, which is the highest area for crypto and NFT trading,” 3DOT’s founder and CEO Arun Kumar said.

Features of 3DOT marketplace

3DOT marketplace offers Lazy Minting option, where buyers can pay for the gas fee used in minting the 3DOT Non-Fungible Token

The marketplace is an easy-to-use publish, bid, and trade system, where all influencers promoting the project will receive rewards in the form of 3DOT Tokens

At the point of the 3DOT marketplace launch, the Pre-Sale value is designated at US$ 500,000 with each token being US$ 0.50

The Floor Price or the Minimum price for the 3DOT token collection is limited to 0.0002 ETH (Ether crypto), which at the current Rupee Trading value would be pegged at INR 31.5

It offers an extensive range of NFTs, along with a suite of tools and features designed to make the buying and selling process as seamless and user-friendly as possible

In addition to launching its NFT marketplace, 3DOT Corp also provides a broad and diverse portfolio of development services in the creation of decentralised NFT trading marketplaces or exchanges, including IDOs for crowdfunding, gaming, real-estate, metaverse, and more, using blockchain or other data chains/networks.