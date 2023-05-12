Blockchain center gets unveiled in China to coach specialists 

On May 10, 2023, National Blockchain Technology Innovation Center revealed about beginning its Chinese operations in Beijing. The center will partner with blockchain businesses, think tanks and local universities for growth of China’s blockchain technology, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the platform will be responsible for providing distributed ledger technology-based training to over 500,000 specialists. Reportedly, Beijing Academy of Blockchain and Edge Computing will be leading the new center, which created the ChainMaker blockchain. It’s believed that the center will scale up its efforts to develop “ultra-large-scale” blockchain computing power clusters.

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, Zheng Zhiming, professor, School of Mathematics and Systems Science, Beihang University, stated that the center aims to integrate the country’s different blockchain use cases into a single network. “Connecting blockchain application platforms and aggregating blockchain application ecology will significantly enhance blockchain innovation capabilities and core competitiveness,“ Zhiming said.

Also Read FedNow of Federal Reserve to amalgamate with Metal Blockchain

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Chinese government is exploring prospects around digital economy. From what it’s understood, China also plans to proceed with its central bank digital currency (CBDC) project.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn