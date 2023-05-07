Blockchain billionaires: How trillions of dollars are set to be disrupted by billions of users

By Dhwanit Shah

With rising use cases of the open ledger across product categories and service domains, the blockchain technology is all set to change the very face of business verticals and ecosystems around the globe.

Blockchain has immense potential that has just started to unravel. The adoption of the open ledger is inching forward, the number of use cases is rising, and regulators are coming abroad to widen its adoption potential. Despite these positive developments, many argue that the mass adoption of blockchain is a distant dream although blockchain billionaires are working behind the scene to bring the technology to the inflection point. These marchers are enabling blockchain by creating a conducive environment for innovation, collaboration, and policy frameworks. In a way, blockchain billionaires are enabling shifts in the value chains and by offering holistic benefits to stakeholders, they are becoming instrumental in wide spreading the adoption of distributed ledger across business ecosystems. Read on further to know how this shift is happening, what enablers are causing this shift, and which industries are likely to become a hotbed for blockchain innovations in future:

CBDCs and Tokenization: Blockchain is expected to disrupt the value chain primarily in two manners: Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and tokenization of assets. Citi Group’s report estimated that by 2030, CBDCs of value up to $5 Trillion will be part of the global economies with almost half of these digital currencies being powered by blockchain technology. With the majority of central banks across the globe having either issued or in the process of issuing digital currencies, the path to mass adoption of blockchain will pass through the CBDCs. The list of nations with CBDCs in their priority agenda includes China and India, both of which account for more than one-third of the world’s total population and hence represent huge potential for the adoption of blockchain technology. The second important lever on which the mass adoption of distributed ledger anchors is tokenization, the process through which assets are converted into tokens that can be used on blockchain networks. Whether financial assets or real-world assets, tokenization is expected to drive future growth of both categories with estimates projecting the token category to reach $4 trillion in market value by 2030 with a growth of 80x in the private sector alone. Clearly, the growth potential is humongous and might sound too good to be true – isn’t it?

Adoption Enablers: To successfully drive the adoption on a mass level, blockchain technology will need the support of a few important enablers right from the basic levels of understanding to advanced degrees of integration. Prominent among these enablers are decentralized identities, secure bridges, oracles technology, and zero-knowledge proofs. The support of the policymakers in terms of open and constructive frameworks is critically important to take the adoption movement of blockchain to the masses. It is also important to have access to evolved legal models that will help standardize global finance and commerce models for similar sets of rules and regulations. This will take away the uncertainty and by having all stakeholders in the ecosystem on the same page, the path to mass adoption of the blockchain will become easier and clearer.

Real-world use cases: While the use of blockchain is quite substantial in the FinTech industry, the growing awareness of benefits associated with the use of distributed ledger is helping the technology to spread its wings far and wide. The prominent areas where the use of blockchain is likely to find favour include real estate, escrow payments, brand communication, and the insurance industry. The ability of blockchain to keep records immutable and distribute them through participating stakeholders is also finding favours among automobile professionals, supply chain and logistic executives, and import and export professionals. Further, going forward blockchain technology is expected to make big inroads into the healthcare sector, digital advertisements, stock trading, and cyber security among others.

Blockchain technology is revolutionary and its potential to completely transform the business verticals has just begun to materialise. It is high time that organisations start investing in distributed ledgers and integrating blockchains into their functional procedures and operational mechanisms. A head start in the adoption of technology will not only multiply existing opportunities but also open new streams of revenue for firms. Therefore, it is mandatory to stay put with the innovations in the blockchain sector and embrace them wholeheartedly to make the most of these innovations.

The author is Senior Vice President, MSys Technologies

