Blockchain-based Yudiz Solutions claims to go on an acquisition spree post IPO

According to an official release, the company will be spending Rs 12.31 crore

Going by Yudiz Solutions’ official website, it focuses of blockchain, AI, and gaming
Yudiz Solutions Ltd, a blockchain, AI and gaming focussed company, is looking to strengthen its offerings by looking at acquisitions across India, USA, Canada and Europe.

According to an official release, the company will be spending Rs 12.31 crore, from total proceedings aggregating for acquisitions and expansion. The aim of these acquisitions is to eliminate any intermediaries and increase their margins, which can lead the company to gain access to their customers. Reportedly, Yudiz Solutions will be publicly listed and have its own publishing platform.

“We are now looking to have its own game studio, Yudiz Solutions is looking to acquire teams and companies that have solutions and skill sets to ours. This can provide us with the resources to drive innovation, expand our game portfolio, elevate the gaming experience and develop gamer communities,” Bharat Patel, chairman and director, Yudiz Solutions Ltd, said.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 13:40 IST

