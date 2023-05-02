Blockchain-backed MOI BIT receives selection at National CoE 12th Incubation Round

MOI BIT, a protocol and infrastructure that empowers businesses and products, has been selected for the National CoE 12th Incubation round at the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) for its data management solution. Reportedly, MOI BIT is built on the blockchain MOI.

According to an official release, MOI BIT is a decentralised infrastructure determined to upscale cloud environments that equips its users with ownership, control of their digital information, and a storage environment. Using cryptography and blockchain technology, MOI BIT aims to support management of data availability, security, location transparency, compliance, and auditability for specific business needs. With its association with the DSCI, MOI BIT intends to enhance its accessibility, scalability, and longevity.

“I believe MOI BIT is designed to become the epitome of personalised user experience and data storage and one of the regulatory compliant Web3.0 solutions. Our selection to the National CoE 12th Incubation aims to be a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. As an organisation believed to be at the forefront of data protection and privacy, we look forward to collaborating with the DSCI and our fellow members to gain insights and mentorship, and access the resources we need to take our business to the next level.” Anantha Krishnan, founder, MOI, mentioned.

