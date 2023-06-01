Block Stack collaborates with TransBnk to implement blockchain-backed banking facilities

Block Stack, a platform for blockchain technology solutions, and TransBnk, a digital banking-based firm, has announced their partnership.It’s believed that the partnership aims to contribute towards blockchain-based financial services.

According to an official release, this partnership aims to enhance security, transparency and trustworthiness in financial transactions. Reportedly, the alliance will also establish decentralised identity solutions, whilst driving integration of blockchain solutions into TransBnk’s existing infrastructure, allowing customers access to blockchain-based applications.

“We are looking forward to embarking on this journey with TransBnk, to propel the adoption of blockchain technology in the financial industry. Together, we aim to foster innovation and empower individuals with financial solutions,” Prasanna Lohar, CEO, Block Stack, said.

