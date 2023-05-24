Bliv.club rebrands itself as NFTFN 

Bliv.club, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform, has announced its rebranding as NFTFN.

According to an official release, under the new brand, NFTFN is taking a stride in shaping the NFT market. Reportedly, the company announced its first NFT-Fi product, SuperNova (SNV), an NFT Perpetual DEX. It’s believed that the exchange will enable users to long or short on blue-chip NFTs.

“I believe NFTFN is a name that reflects our focus and mission. We look forward to providing financial products and services built around blue-chip NFTs. The rebranding intends to signal our readiness to leverage the potential of these digital assets,” Abhishek Gupta, co-founder, NFTFN, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn