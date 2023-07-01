BlackRock Bitcoin ETF filing: A catalyst for crypto asset adoption

By Sumit Gupta

BlackRock’s filing for the first spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) marks a groundbreaking moment that reverberates through the financial landscape. With their vast $10 trillion in assets under management, BlackRock’s move not only reflects the evolving perceptions of institutional investors towards crypto assets but also signifies a pivotal milestone in the adoption of virtual digital assets. As the industry eagerly awaits the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of filing, the U.S. regulator responsible for approving ETFs, BlackRock’s actions have certainly sparked engaging discussions about the future of crypto assets and their integration into the financial world.

From being once a skeptic of crypto, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink turned to a believer in Bitcoin. In 2018, Fink stated that BlackRock’s clients had no interest in crypto, but by June 2023, BlackRock surprised the finance and crypto communities with a filing for the Bitcoin ETF. Following this trend, one can see the shifting sentiment among other institutional investors with the filing of more applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs by WisdomTree and Invesco. This renewed sense of confidence among institutional investors is significant, especially at a time when the crypto industry is weathering a challenging phase. The industry and investors have warmly welcomed these moves to file for a Bitcoin ETF, as they bring optimism and potential opportunities for growth. Such developments not only validate the potential of crypto assets but also enhance their credibility as an emerging investment class.

The filing of a Bitcoin ETF by BlackRock also holds the promise of overcoming one of the most formidable challenges that have hindered institutional participation in the crypto space: custody. Safeguarding digital assets securely has been a major concern for investors. However, if approved, the Bitcoin ETF would offer a regulated investment vehicle with trusted custodial arrangements, thereby addressing the uncertainties associated with custody.

To put the importance of custody into perspective, let’s examine a similar example in the traditional market: Gold ETFs. Gold ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price of gold without physically owning and storing the precious metal. These ETFs hold gold bars in secure vaults, ensuring the safekeeping of the underlying asset while enabling investors to trade the ETF shares freely on traditional stock exchanges. Similarly, a Bitcoin ETF would leverage custody solutions to address the concerns of holding and securing crypto assets. This approach would give institutional investors the peace of mind and confidence to engage with crypto assets, knowing their investments are stored securely.

Furthermore, the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF by regulatory authorities, such as the SEC, would have far-reaching implications for the mainstream adoption of crypto assets. The ETF’s approval would open the floodgates for institutional investors, including pension funds and endowments, to gain exposure to Bitcoin and, potentially, other crypto assets. This influx of institutional capital would inject liquidity, stability, and market depth into the crypto asset market, leading to greater price transparency and potentially attracting even more investors.

While the industry awaits SEC’s decision, BlackRock’s move is undeniably a significant milestone in the evolution of crypto assets. It could also make it easier for retail investors to buy and sell Bitcoin through their traditional brokerage account. The impact on the overall crypto industry would be unprecedented. As market participants closely monitor the outcome, the broader implications of BlackRock’s filing extend beyond the confines of a single company or industry, positioning it as a pivotal moment in the history of crypto asset adoption.

Looking beyond Bitcoin, the potential success of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF could pave the way for similar offerings centered around other crypto assets. As regulatory frameworks become more defined and institutional acceptance grows, we may see ETFs that provide exposure to a broader range of crypto assets, such as Ethereum, Litecoin, or Ripple. This would further diversify investment options and contribute to the overall growth and maturity of the crypto asset market.

The author is co-founder and CEO, CoinDCX

