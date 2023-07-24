scorecardresearch
bitsCrunch unveils its incentivised testnet on CoinList

According to an official release, the testnet aims participation from operators, projects, and users to contribute to testing and development of its network

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by bitsCrunch’s official website, it aims to help global Web3.0 ecosystem
bitsCrunch, an AI-powered NFT network, has launched its incentivised testnet on the CoinList platform. Reportedly, the testnet has seen more than 18,000 users participating in Task 3, for users to be involved with UnleashNFTs platform. 

According to an official release, the testnet aims participation from operators, projects, and users, to contribute to testing and development of its network. It’s believed that goal of testnet is to ensure security, operations, performance, and user experience, before mainnet launch scheduled for September, 2023. From what it’s understood, bitsCrunch has allocated 4,600,000 BCUT tokens for round one of its testnet program. 

“We look forward to inviting the global community to be a part of our testnet program on CoinList. The Testnet aims to be a step in ensuring robustness and efficiency of our AI-powered data network,” Gopi Kannapan, chief product officer, bitsCrunch, said. 

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 14:04 IST

