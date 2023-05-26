scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Bitpanda to sign an agreement with Coinbase for collaboration

Reportedly, the collaboration will provide Coinbase’s US-based clients with regulated trading infrastructure

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Bitpanda is a Vienna-based cryptocurrency investment company
Going by sources, Bitpanda is a Vienna-based cryptocurrency investment company

Bitpanda, a Vienna-based cryptocurrency investment company, agreed to a signed clause with Coinbase, stated Cointelegraph. Supposedly, this agreement will allow Coinbase to be a liquidity supplier for Bitpanda technology solutions.

With insights from the announcement, this joint venture of Bitpanda and Coinbase will allow “Coinbase to offer one of the most scalable Investing-as-a-Service infrastructures to their institutional clients, such as banks and financial institutions outside of the United States,” Cointelegraph added. 

Sources revealed that the collaboration will allow Coinbase to provide its  US-based clients with a regulated trading infrastructure. Reportedly, this will improve Bitpanda’s regulatory licenses and KYC-as-a-service, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

Also Read
Also Read

“From today@Bitpanda_global and @Coinbase are going to be partners. This deal was based around our shared vision for the future of digital assets, and our shared values of trust, transparency, and security. Exactly the type of collaboration our industry needs more of,” Eric Demuth, co-founder, co-CEO, Bitpanda, tweeted, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 10:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market