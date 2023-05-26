Bitpanda to sign an agreement with Coinbase for collaboration

Bitpanda, a Vienna-based cryptocurrency investment company, agreed to a signed clause with Coinbase, stated Cointelegraph. Supposedly, this agreement will allow Coinbase to be a liquidity supplier for Bitpanda technology solutions.

With insights from the announcement, this joint venture of Bitpanda and Coinbase will allow “Coinbase to offer one of the most scalable Investing-as-a-Service infrastructures to their institutional clients, such as banks and financial institutions outside of the United States,” Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that the collaboration will allow Coinbase to provide its US-based clients with a regulated trading infrastructure. Reportedly, this will improve Bitpanda’s regulatory licenses and KYC-as-a-service, Cointelegraph highlighted.

“From today@Bitpanda_global and @Coinbase are going to be partners. This deal was based around our shared vision for the future of digital assets, and our shared values of trust, transparency, and security. Exactly the type of collaboration our industry needs more of,” Eric Demuth, co-founder, co-CEO, Bitpanda, tweeted, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

